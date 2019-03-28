LAFAYETTE — Dennis L. Arnold, age 76, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 1:35 AM at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton.

He was born on May 28, 1942 in Lima, Ohio to Francis D. and Betty (Wise) Arnold and they preceded him in death. On August 29, 1964 Dennis married Judith "Judy" Schenkemeyer and she survives in LaFayette.

Dennis retired in 2003 as a machinist from Ford Motor Company after 30 years. He was a member of the Hog Creek Game Club and the LaFayette Historical Society. Dennis was a life member of the Tri State Gun Club and the National Rifle Association. He was a member of the UAW Local #1219 of Lima. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and Indian artifact collector. He loved to go to auctions. He was an excellent basketball player for LaFayette Jackson High School and was part of the Northwest Conference Championship team in the 1959-1960 season.

Also surviving are two sons: Steven (Robyn) Arnold of Rugby, ND and Greg Arnold of LaFayette; and three grandchildren: Dennis Arnold, Katherine Arnold, and Josh Arnold.

He was preceded in death by a brother, David Arnold.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada with Pastor Charles Moeller officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Chapel Cemetery, LaFayette.

Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada and until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

For visitation and the funeral, the family requests casual attire.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to LaFayette Jackson Rescue Squad. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ad