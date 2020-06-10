ANTWERP — Dennis Brinkman, 80, of Antwerp died Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Mass is
Monday, June 15, 2020, 10 am Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 303 Monroe Street, Antwerp. Viewing is Sunday, 2 - 6 pm and Monday, 9 - 9:30 am at Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp. At the family's request we ask that you wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in Denny's viewing and funeral mass. dooleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.