LIMA — Dennis Ladale Clark, age 46, passed from this life on Monday, August 24, 2020 at approximately 11:02 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born December 13, 1973 in Cleveland, Mississippi to Willie Taylor and Rosie Clark; both parents preceded him in death.

He was united in holy matrimony to Jenisha C. Bracey on April 27, 2018; she survives in Lima.

Besides his loving wife Jenisha he leaves to cherish his precious memory, 1 son; Jamarius M. Bracey of Lima. A daughter; Tiarra Samson of Cleveland, MS. Other relatives and friends.

Services will be held on Monday , August 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Dr. H. Frank Taylor, III, officiating.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the CLARK Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.co