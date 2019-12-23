NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dennis L. Downhower, age 79, passed away on December 20, 2019 in Noblesville. He was born in Lima, Ohio on September 26, 1940 to the late Samuel L. and Nina M. (Wibberley) Downhower.

Dennis graduated from Shawnee High School in Allen County, Ohio in 1958. Following that, he worked at Ford Motor Company for 5 years in Lima, Ohio, and while he was there he completed an apprenticeship for machine repair. That lead to him finding a job at Diamler Chrysler Transmission Plant in Kokomo, where he worked for 35 years before retiring on December 31, 1999.

On August 15, 1964, Dennis was married to the love of his life, Virginia (Niggle) in Brownhelm, Ohio, and she survives. Together, they raised two sons, and regularly attended services at Normanda Christian Church. Dennis was also a member of UAW Local 685.

In addition to his wife, Virginia Downhower, Dennis is survived by two sons, Brian Downhower and Carl Downhower; sister, Darlene (Ronald) Hefner; nephews, Michael (Cindy) Hefner, Mark (Beth) Hefner, and Gary (Linda, deceased) Hefner; and several cousins and in-laws.

There will be a visitation for Dennis held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home on Friday, December 27th from 1-3 p.m. followed immediately by a funeral service. Dennis will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Dennis' name may be made to Normanda Christian Church.

