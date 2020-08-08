Dennis Gasser

DELPHOS —Dennis R. Gasser, age 73 of Delphos, passed away Saturday August 8, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's.

He was born February 17, 1947 in Lima to Arnold W. and Dolores M. (Suever) Gasser who preceded him in death. He was formally married to Kathy (Miller) Gasser and she survives in Delphos.

Dennis is survived by two daughters, Deanna "DeeDee" (Chris) Ladd of Delphos, and Melissa "Missy" (Ryan) Wurst of Fort Jennings; three grandchildren, Jenna Ladd, Nick and Jake Wurst. Dennis has a brother, Don Gasser and four sisters, Carol (Jan) Bonifas, Elaine Miller, Deb (Keith) Dukes, Kathy (Charlie) McDonald.

He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Daniel Gasser.

Dennis was working at GM in Defiance when he was drafted in August of 1966 into the US Army. He served in the Battery A Second Battalion 84th Artillery in Vietnam. He was discharged In August of 1968 and returned to GM in Defiance. He retired from GM after 43 years, and was proud of his Gold Card presented to him in retirement. He was a member of the UAW. Dennis was an avid car enthusiast, he especially loved Chevelles.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Jennings. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos with military graveside rites by the Fort Jennings American Legion Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, with a parish Wake beginning at 8:00 p.m. at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St. Delphos. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until mass time at the church. In keeping with the state order, masks are mandatory at the funeral home and church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (DAV) Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net