LIMA — Dennis G. Humphreys, 76 of Lima, passed away January 8, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Denny was born August 23, 1943, in Lima to David and Dorothy (Craft) Humphreys, who preceded him in death. On May 29, 1964, he married Lois Jean (Blaine) Humphreys, who survives him in Lima. Denny was a 1961 graduate of Gomer High School and he attended North West Business College. He was a proud United States Air Force Veteran who served during the Vietnam Conflict. Denny worked for Scot Lad Foods for 30 years before retiring in 1993. He was a member of Sugar Creek Church of the Brethren and the Scot Lad Breakfast Club. Denny was an avid coin collector, enjoyed model trains and loved to read and work in the yard. His family was very important to him and he loved spending time with them. In addition to his wife of 55 years, Denny is survived by his daughters, Melissa Ann (Dave Owens) Oatman and Julie Lynn (Todd) Keiser; grandchildren, Austin and Trevor Keiser; sister, Darlene Herriott and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Donald Humphreys and his brother-in-law, Randy Herriott. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Sugar Creek Church of the Brethren with Pastor Mike Huffaker to officiate the service. Interment will follow the service in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Friends may call from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sugar Creek Church of the Brethren or to St. Rita's Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.