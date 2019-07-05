WAPAKONETA — Dennis L. "Denny" Jeanneret, 72, of Wapakoneta, passed away on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System, Lima.

He was born on August 22, 1946 in Wapakoneta to Louis P. & Velma M. (Thuman) Jeanneret who have preceded him in death. On June 15, 1968 he married Carol Zuercher and she survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors include 3 brothers; Fritz (Diane) Jeanneret of Springfield, Richard "Dick" Jeanneret, Jeff (Rachel Hinojosa) Jeanneret both of Wapakoneta; a sister-in-law Janet Sue Jeanneret and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother Delmar Jeanneret.

Denny proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1967 during the Vietnam War. He retired after 24 years of service with the City of Wapakoneta, Waste Water Treatment Plant. He also worked part time at Napa Auto Parts. He was a member of the American Legion and Amvets. Denny will be remembered for having good ideas and being a handyman as he enjoyed tinkering around in his garage. Most of all he loved spending time with his brothers, nieces and nephews. He had many friends and never knew a stranger.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday July 8, 2019 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Doug Pretorius officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery with military rites being performed by the V.F.W. Post 8445. Friends may call from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Johns Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

