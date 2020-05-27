DELPHOS — Dennis Kimmet, 72, of Delphos, passed away on Tuesday, May 27, 2020, at Majestic Care of New Haven. He was born May 4, 1948, to Joseph and Betty (Bardo). His father preceded him in death, and his mother survives in Delphos. On May 9, 1975, he was married to Dianne LaRue. She survives in Delphos. Dennis is also survived by two sons, Brian Kimmet and Jason Kimmet, both of Delphos; one grandson, Collin Kimmet; three siblings, Deb (Dareld) Nye of Elida, Dave (Deb) Kimmet of Delphos, and Dan (Cindy) Kimmet of Elida; his mother-in-law, Ruth LaRue of Delphos; and a sister-in-law, Donna (Jerry) Sampson. He was preceded in death by his father, and father-in-law, Lavon LaRue. Dennis was a member of Delphos St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He had served in the United States Army. He was also a member of the American Legion #268, a life member of the VFW post 3035, and a member of the Delphos Sportsman Club. Dennis became a Delphos Police Officer in 1970 and was the Chief of Police in Delphos from 1976 until his retirement in 1998. He on the Children's Service Board of Allen County, the Department of Veteran's Affairs of Van Wert County and the Clerk of Courts for Van Wert County retiring after many years of service. A Private family service will be held at a later date. Military Grave Rites will then be performed by the Delphos Veteran's Council. Memorial contributions may be made to the Delphos Sportsman Club's Children's Fishing Derby, the American Legion #268, or the VFW post 3035. To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.