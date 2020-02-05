OTTAWA — Dennis G. Kreinbrink, 80 of Ottawa died 8:20 p.m. February 3, 2020 at the Meadows of Ottawa. Dennis was born January 29, 1940 in Lima to the late Hubert and Mary (Ruhe) Kreinbrink. On June 25, 1965 he married Karen Schroeder, she survives in Ottawa.

Dennis is also survived by his three children: Gwen (Scott) Edelbrock of Ottawa, Todd (Danielle) Kreinbrink of Avon, and Brad Kreinbrink of Ottawa; four grandchildren: Lisa Carnes, Lauren, Devin and Ethan Kreinbrink; a brother: Duane (Denise) Kreinbrink; a sister-in-law: Marilyn Jerwers; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a brother: Clyde Kreinbrink; and a sister Carol (Daniel) Kuhlman.

Dennis was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He was a Third Degree Knight in the K of C, Ottawa. He was also a member of the Ottawa Eagles, American Legion Post 63, Ottawa , National Rifle Association and the Ottawa-Glandorf Boosters. Dennis served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1961. He helped in scouting since 1980. He was with the Ottawa Boy Scout Troop 224 and the Order of the Arrow. He enjoyed going camping and hunting, but most of all he loved family time with his grandchildren. Dennis was a self-employed insurance agent for 35 years, as well as a real-estate developer, apartment owner and restaurant and bar owner in Ottawa and Kalida. He was also a farmer for 50 years. Dennis served on the Putnam County Airport Authority. He had his pilots license for 25 years and had two airplanes, that made him very proud.

Funeral mass will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rights by Ottawa and American Legion Post 63. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa, with a scripture service at 1:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ottawa Boy Scouts Troop 224 or Sts. Peter and Paul Building Fund

