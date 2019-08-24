SPENCERVILLE — Dennis R. "Hank" Longstreth, 79, of Lima and formerly of Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 8:45 AM Wednesday in the Sara Jane Living Center in Delphos with his family at his side following a long illness.

He was born December 7, 1939 in Van Wert, the son of the late Carl L. "Brownie" and Kathryn Wise Longstreth. His step father Ben Plesher is also deceased. On August 3, 1958 he married Marie Anna Miller, who survives. They were married 61 years.

Also surviving are his four children; Tami (Tom) Neumeier of Delphos; JoAnn (Mark) Longstreth Beach of Galloway, OH.; Robert "Rob" (Susan) Longstreth of Seattle, WA.and Margo Lewis of Lima; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and two sisters; Mary Jane (Melvin) Reindel of Delphos and Linda (Dan) Roberts of Orlando, FL.

He was a 1957 graduate of Van Del High School in Middle Point and had worked as sales/parts manager for the former Hardesty, Koenig and Ivison Chevy dealers in the area. He loved being a major supporter of the Spencerville Bearcat Sports programs.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville. Burial will be at a later date in the Spencerville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that memorial contributions be made to the Sara Jane Living Center of Delphos.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]