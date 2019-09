Dennis M. Anspach, 77, Bellefontaine, formerly of Ada, die at 6:05 a.m. Sept. 24, 2019, at Logan Acres Care Center, Bellefontaine.

He was born April 27, 1942, in Lima, to Charles N. and Goldie M. Kissling Anspach who preceded him in death.

A private graveside service will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada, at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.