SPENCERVILLE — Dennis R. "Denny" Mays, 60, of Spencerville, died 2:40 a.m., Sat. Aug. 31, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 25, 1958, in Lima, the son of James & Shirley (Stringfield) Mays, who preceded him in death. On June 22, 2016, he married Julie Manning, and she survives in Spencerville.

Other survivors include 2 daughters, Ashley (Dave) Edwards, Lima,& Andrea (Ben Miller) Mays, Spencerville, a step-daughter, Lisa Beebe, Spencerville, 4 grandchildren, Lindsey, Heaven, James, & T.J., 3 step-grandchildren, Jordan, Cole, & Trey, 2 step-great-grandchildren, Myles & Bexley, a sister, Lynn (Jeff) Mull, Spencerville, a brother, Jeff (Dixie) Mays, St. Marys, his best friend, Kenny Salyers, and his beloved dogs, Gizzy & Izzy.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Mays.

Denny worked at Sprint Electric & Vorst Paving Co. He enjoyed camping, cookouts, working on lawnmowers in his shed, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be certainly be missed by all.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Wed. Sept. 4, 2019, at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville. Burial is to follow in the Spencerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service, Wed. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to State of the Heart Hospice.