LIMA — Dennis "Ryan" McGinnis, age 37, passed away from natural causes on January 14, 2020 at the Lima Memorial Health System. Ryan was born September 27, 1982 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He is the son of Dennis C. McGinnis that preceded him in death and Kathy J. McGinnis who resides in Lima.

Ryan is survived by his siblings, Erick McGinnis of NJ, Taylor Childers of Lima and Shauna, Shane, Brandon, Logan, Summer, Megan and Kiersten all of Tallahassee, FL. Ryan is survived by his 3 children, Connor of FL, Tatum and Crew of Lima, his loving life partner Tracy Heflin and his 4 children by heart, Ariana, Anthony, Dominic and Charley of Lima.

Ryan was a loving and caring son, brother, father and was dedicated to his family. Ryan's smile could light up a room. He loved his pets and we loved hearing his interpretation of their thoughts. He was a Champion European professional paint ball player and traveled the world in his youth. Ryan will be sadly missed by all those whose life he touched so deeply.

In celebration of Ryan's life, the family will be receiving family and friends at The Bridge of Lima Church, 2760 E. Bluelick Rd., Lima, OH on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 pm with services at the Church following at 4:00 pm. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . The family has entrusted the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL in assisting them funeral arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.