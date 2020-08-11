PENINSULA — Dennis Ray Nestor Jr., age 44, of Peninsula, died on August 8, 2020. Dennis was born August 10, 1975 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio to Dennis and Faith (Juszli) Nestor Sr.

Dennis was an attendee of Archbishop Hoban High school, a 1995 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, and he attended Mount St. Joseph University. He worked in technology, and most recently worked as an IT Systems Administrator at the law firm of Jones Day. While his career was in IT, he was a true artist and a self-described maker. He was passionate about his hobbies, including photography, woodworking, hunting for antiques, and creating – and eating peanut butter out of the jar with a spoon. But his greatest accomplishment, and his overwhelming joy and pride, was his children. He loved nothing more than taking them for spontaneous adventures or surprising them with gifts and their favorite foods. While they are devastated by the loss of their father and the hole he leaves in their lives, they are comforted by the memories of their time with him.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Jennie Evans; his children Breanna (Parker) Frey, Jeana Nestor, Danny Nestor, Nora Nestor, and Dean Nestor; his father, Dennis Nestor Sr.; his grandfather, Floyd (Ginger) Juszli Sr.; his grandmother, Clara Juszli; his sisters Marcia (Scott) Phillips, Trista (Jonathan) Wightman, Makayla (Ron) Nestor; his uncle, Floyd (Sharon) Juszli Jr.; and his former spouses Barby (Brian) Sloan and Jennifer Queen-Nestor. He was preceded in death by his mother, Faith Nestor, his grandmother, Glenda Nestor, and his uncle, Vaughn Juszli.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. A private family service and burial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions be made for the benefit of his children. Search "Dennis Nestor Memorial" on gofundme.com and select the family to which you want to direct your donation.

