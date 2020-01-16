GLANDORF - Dennis J. "Tater" Schroeder, 76, of Glandorf died 3:59 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Mercy Heath St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born November 19, 1943 in Glandorf to the late Wilfred and Laura (Stoepfel) Schroeder. On June 7, 1980 he married Luann Carr, she survives in Glandorf.

Dennis is also survived by two daughters: Emily (Patrick) Recker, and Liz (Jeffery) Lammers, both of Ottawa; five special grandchildren that called him "Pappy": Abby Recker, Josie Recker, Anderson Lammers, Jason Lammers, and Joey Lammers; his siblings: Edna German of Ottawa, Carl (Irma) Schroeder of Lexington, KY., Bill (Arlene) Schroeder of Lima, Jerry (Alice) Schroeder of Wadsworth, Joe (Judy) Schroeder of Columbus Grove, and Randy (Linda) Schroeder of Mason, MI.; sister-in-law: Ruth Schroeder of Sarasota, FL.; and brother-in-law: Tom Collins of Long Beach, CA.

He is preceded in death by two sisters: Jeanette Newman, and Ann Collins; and a brother: Gene Schroeder.

Tater was country when country wasn't cool, and enjoyed Bluegrass music. He liked taking country drives and taking pictures of old barns around Putnam County. He was a member of the Ottawa Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2234. He was also a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf. He co-owned K&S Masonry, and was a brick layer by trade.

The family would like to thank Dr. Tripuraneni and the staff of The American Community Cancer Center for their amazing care over the last 2 years.

Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Father Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with a scripture service to begin at 1:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Putnam County Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) or the Glandorf Park.

