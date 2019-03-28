LIMA — Dennis O. Shaw age 67, of Lima passed away 4:05 p.m., Monday March 25 at Mercy St. Rita's. He was born April 3, 1951 in Lima to the late Ralph Eugene and Josephine Wilhemina Perrin Shaw. He married Jackie Greene of Lima and later married Patricia Wildermuth and she preceded him in death.

Dennis was a member of the Eagles in Lima and had been a conductor for the Norfolk and Southern Railroad. He was also an avid Buckeye fan.

Additional survivors include a son Corbin Allan 'Cory' Shaw of Columbus, a brother Gary Lee (Lynn) Shaw of Fairlawn, Ohio and sisters: Sharon DeTurk of Ft. Wayne, IN and Cheryl (Mark) Long of Anderson, IN.

It was Dennis's request that no public services will be held. Bayliff & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be given to the and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com