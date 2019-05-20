DELPHOS — Dennis Bernard Siefker, 84, of Delphos, died at 1:44 a.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, surrounded by his family. He was born May 22, 1934 in Lima, the son of Isadore and Rose (Hoffman) Siefker who preceded him in death. On June 29, 1957 he married Esther Pohl who survives.

Also surviving are their children: Kathleen (Ray) Schmersal of Ft. Jennings, Carol (Steve) Hoersten of Ottoville, David (Lisa, deceased) Siefker of Delphos and Linda (Jason Germann) Shough of Paulding; and nine grandchildren: Brad Schmersal, Jennifer (Justin) Rainey, Stephanie (Chris) Maye, Brent (Danielle) Hoersten, Kristy Munoz, Jeff (Brittney) Siefker, Justin Siefker, Mikayla Shough and Dillon Shough; and six great-grandchildren: Quinn Rainey, Evan Maye, Bernadine Hoersten, Augie Hoersten, Brayden Munoz, Liam Munoz and two more on the way.

The following siblings, Richard Siefker, Ottmar Siefker, Mildred Wannemacher, Carl Siefker and Violeta Wienken preceded him in death.

Dennis was a lifetime farmer. He had worked at Sonoco Fiber Drum Co. in Van Wert for 31 years and he was an employee of Marion Township (Allen County) for eleven years. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #471, both of Delphos. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Delphos.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at Weber Funeral Home, Delphos where a Parish Wake Service will be at 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Visitation will also be from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home before prayers.

Memorial contributions may be made to , Parkinson's Foundation or a .

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Siferd-Orians Funeral Home, Lima. Condolences may be expressed online at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com