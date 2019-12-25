WAPAKONETA — Dennis Staskiewicz, 50, of Wapakoneta, died 12:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born Sept. 20, 1969, in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Jim & Marta (Jones) Staskiewicz. His parents survive in Omaha. On Aug. 13, 2003, he married Theresa Brauer Greve, and she survives.

Other survivors include: a son, Brad Marcks, TN, a granddaughter, Olivia Marcks, a grandmother, Millie Cornell, AZ, a mother-in-law, Carol Brauer, Botkins, OH, three sisters, Jennifer Wrobleski, Jenna Staskiewicz, Jill Staskiewicz, all of Omaha, NE, several nieces & a nephew and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, William A. "Bill" Brauer.

Dennis had previously worked for Pepsi Cola, Lima. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Ohio Gold Prospectors Association. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Funeral services will be 5:30 p.m., Monday Dec. 30, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, state Route 501, Wapakoneta, Pastor Charla Grieves officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta Post 8445, at the funeral home following the service. The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the St. Rita's Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.