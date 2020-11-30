FINDLAY — Denver Junior Zimmerly, 83, died on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital of complications from COVID 19. He was born April 28, 1937 to Denver and Olive (Schumacher) Zimmerly in Toledo, Ohio. He grew up in Bluffton, Ohio and graduated from Bluffton High School. He began working with Ohio Power (AEP) and continued working there until his retirement.

He married Barbara Katterheinrich on April 2, 1960 and she survives. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2020.

Surviving are two daughters: Amber (Tom) Leiner of McComb, and Lisa (Tim) Ervin of Findlay; three grandchildren: Tyler (Jennifer) Leiner of Findlay, Alex (Shelby) Ervin of Indianapolis, IN, and Tessa Ervin of Findlay; and two great granddaughters, Aliza and Isla Leiner.

He is also survived by one sister, Kay (Owen) Ziessler of Bluffton. Preceding him in death were his parents, two brothers, Lynn Zimmerly and Larry (Shirley) Zimmerly, and a sister Ann (Robert) Badertscher.

A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements are being handled by Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bluffton Presbyterian Church, 112 North Main Street, Bluffton Ohio 45817, St Jude Children's Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

