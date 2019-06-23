HARROD — Denver Moore, age 78, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 9:58 AM at Lima Memorial Health System, Lima.

He was born on September 3, 1940 in Pyramid, KY to the late Peter and Emiline (Hicks) Moore. On September 27, 1966, Denver married Rhonda Manns and she survives in Harrod.

Denver retired from Rudolph Foods after 30 years. He was a member of the Holden Missionary Baptist Church. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed playing practical jokes. He loved his dogs: Duke, Penny, Patchie, Lassie, and Kasey.

He is also survived by his brother, Columbus Moore of Harrod; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by six brothers: Robert Lee, Andy, Emery, Glen, Jerry, and Clovis Moore; and five sisters: Josie Day, Fannie Shepherd, Pearlie Nichols, Ocie Allen, and Lucie Shepherd.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger with Pastor Jack Hardesty officiating. Burial will take place in McDonald Fairview Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger