Derek Willeke
1938 - 2020
LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Derek A. Willeke. 82, of Lake Placid went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday evening September 9, 2020 at the Advent Health Hospital in Sebring. Derek was the son of Bonnie J. (Connor) and Donald A. Willeke. He was born on April 9, 1938 in Ada, Ohio. Derek has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past 14 years, moving here from Lima, Ohio. He was a retired truck driver with the Scott Lad Foods / Roundys and a farmer. Derek attended St. James Catholic Church. Derek enjoyed both drag racing and NASCAR. He was a member of the Lake Placid Moose Lodge and the Lake Placid Elks Lodge. Derek is preceded in death by his brother; Stephan and is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Marysue, daughter; Tracie Schick (Brian), sons; Scott and Lance, 14 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and a brother Mike Willeke. Services to celebrate Derek's life will be held at a later date. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, FL 863-465-4134.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory - Lake Placid
504 W Interlake Blvd
Lake Placid, FL 33852
(863) 465-4134
