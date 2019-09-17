ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Derrick Winton Allen Beers, age 23, passed away September 8, 2019, at 5:29 am, as the result of a motor vehicle accident in Zephyrhills, FL. Derrick was born April 2, 1996 in Lima, OH, to Brent J. Beers and Angela M. (Schneider) Beers.

Derrick was a 2014 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. He had worked in and around the Lima area with various companies: American Trim, MEI, Frost and Company Roofing and then most recently with Primoris in Zephyrhills, FL. Derrick had a love for shoes, skateboarding and dirt bikes. One of his favorite places in his free time was riding at Rancho Mud Pit. Above all else he loved spending time with Hayley, Zayn and his dog "King".

Derrick is survived by the love of his life, Hayley McMahen and their son, Zayn Anthony Beers both of Zephyrlhills, FL, his father, Brent J. (Laura) Beers of Zephryhills, FL, mother, Angela M. (Justin Rogers) Beers of Wapakoneta, OH, paternal grandmother, Judy Beers of Waynesfield, OH, maternal grandparents, Jeff and Judy Schneider of Waynesfield, OH, maternal great grandparents, Leo and Janet Schneider of Lima, OH, a brother, Dyllan (Taylor Arnold) Beers of Wapakoneta, OH, a niece, Ezmeriah Beers, aunts and uncles: Jennifer and Brian Shaw, Amanda and Derrick Sutherland, James and Lindsey Arthur, Brian and Joellen Beers, cousins: Gavin, Brannon, Makenna, Ava, Brady and Holden. He was preceded in death by paternal great grandparents, Winton and Helen Decker, maternal great grandparents, Joseph and Evelyn Glick, great uncles: Larry Schneider, James Glick and Craig Glick, a great aunt, Vickie Schneider and a uncle, Anthony Schneider.

There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Bryan Bucher. Burial will be in Ft. Amanda Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Friday from 5-9 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist them with funeral expenses. In his final act of selflessness, Derrick was a organ and tissue donor. His donation benefited 6 people and gave them life. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.