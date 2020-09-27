LIMA — Mr Deschund "Rabb" Smith, Sr., age 48, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at approximately 5:17 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on January 8, 1972 in Lima, Ohio to George Smith, Jr. and Diane Burge. His father is deceased and his mother Diane Seay and step-father; Larry Seay survive in Lima, OH.

He was united in holy matrimony on May 5, 2019 to Michelle McLellan, she survives in Lima.

He was a member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides his loving wife Michelle he leaves to cherish his precious memory, a son; Deschund Smith, Jr. and a step-son; Brooklyn Shurelds both of Lima. 7 daughters; Taylor Pennington (William), Kye Smith, Tayshawn Smith, Tahiyah Smith and My'Shaun Smith all of Lima. Unique Wynne (Keith) of Colorado and Daaja Smith of Georgia. A step-daughter; Jordan Shurelds of Lima. 18 grandchildren. A brother; George Smith, III (Fatima) of Lima. A sister; Deondrea Smith of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Angela Smith and Christina Seay.

Services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Earnest Stephens, Jr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment – Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the SMITH Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com