Deschund Smith Sr.
LIMA — Mr Deschund "Rabb" Smith, Sr., age 48, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at approximately 5:17 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on January 8, 1972 in Lima, Ohio to George Smith, Jr. and Diane Burge. His father is deceased and his mother Diane Seay and step-father; Larry Seay survive in Lima, OH.

He was united in holy matrimony on May 5, 2019 to Michelle McLellan, she survives in Lima.

He was a member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides his loving wife Michelle he leaves to cherish his precious memory, a son; Deschund Smith, Jr. and a step-son; Brooklyn Shurelds both of Lima. 7 daughters; Taylor Pennington (William), Kye Smith, Tayshawn Smith, Tahiyah Smith and My'Shaun Smith all of Lima. Unique Wynne (Keith) of Colorado and Daaja Smith of Georgia. A step-daughter; Jordan Shurelds of Lima. 18 grandchildren. A brother; George Smith, III (Fatima) of Lima. A sister; Deondrea Smith of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Angela Smith and Christina Seay.

Services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Earnest Stephens, Jr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment – Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the SMITH Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
