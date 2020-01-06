LIMA — Destiney N. Money, age18, passed away January 2, 2020, at 10:00 am, at her residence with her mother. Destiney was born November 14, 2001 in Lima, OH, to Joseph L. and Heather R. (Burtchin) Money.

Destiney was a senior with Perry High School and Apollo Career Center where her focus was on art and design. She had also worked part-time with Burger King. She was a former softball, basketball and volleyball athlete at Perry High School. She also loved fishing with her father and mother.

In addition to her father, Destiney is survived by her maternal grandmother, Dorothy "Dottie" Burtchin of Lima, OH, her brother, Joseph L. (Haylee) Money Jr. of Lima, OH, her boyfriend, Alex Wieser of Lima, OH, 3 aunts:, Alexandrea (Danielle Hollar) Money of Harrod, OH, Lavenia (Shane) Andrews of Hebron, KY and Amanda (Kevin) Vogt of Lima, OH and an uncle, Matthew (Amber Pierce) Burtchin of Lima, OH.

There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. David Burkhart. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date.

Friends may call on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to a go fund me account in Heather and Destiney's names titled as "Money for Money" created by Evan David. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.