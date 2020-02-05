LIMA — DeVontae LaMar Upshaw, age 24, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at approximately 2:15 a.m. in Lima, Ohio.

He was born on June 17, 1995 in Lima, Ohio to Ulice Tobias and Danielle Nicole Upshaw; his father and his mother Danielle Upshaw (Robert Jones - Fiancé ) survive in Lima.

DeVontae graduated from Starskey High School in Cleveland, Ohio where he also attended College. He was employed at Honda of America in Anna, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he leaves to cherish his precious memory; a son; LaVontae Upshaw of Lima. 2 brothers; Labbaron Upshaw and Malcolm Martin, Jr. both of Lima. 5 sisters; Kanesha Tobias of Michigan. Shan`pri Manley, Destiny Bratton, Odessti Bratton and Ashley Martin all of Lima. Paternal grandfather; Ulice Manley, Paternal grandmother; Sadie Tobias. Maternal step-father; Sherman Tyson. Special Aunt: Stacey Upshaw-Martin (Malcom). A host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A best friend Torrick Cunningham. Godmother; Vanessa Thompson.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents; Beverly Upshaw and Willie Watkins.

Home going services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Arnold Manley, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services, also at the church.

Interment - Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the UPSHAW Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com