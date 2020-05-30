Diana Lones
LIMA — Diana L. Lones, 76, passed away at 3:56 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima. Diana was born on April 25, 1944, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Roy Lee and Frances Vera (Smith) Newman. She married Robert D. Lones Sr. who survives in Lima, Diana had worked as a cook at Milano and Ike's Restaurants. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband; two daughters, Kelly VanSchoyk and Robin Lones; son, Roy King and; thirteen grandchildren: Bruce L. VanSchoyk, Nicole M. VanSchoyk, Billie D. VanSchoyk, Cassie King, Shayn D. Burden, Cheyenne M. Burden, Crystal M. Lones, Amy L. Lones, Carolyn A. Lones, Shawn Lones, Christian Lones, Destiney Lones, and Blaze Lones; many great-grandchildren; brother, Clyde Newman; and step-mother, Ethyl Newman. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Lones; son, Robert Lones and brother, Roy Lee Newman. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.

Published in The Lima News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
