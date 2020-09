LIMA — Diane "Ann" Cheatom, 59, died 12:52 p.m. Sept. 23, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services-Shawnee Chapel. The Rev. Damian Tibbs will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, with the family present from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.