Diane Cheatom

Diane "Ann" Cheatom, 59, passed away September 23, 2020, at 12:52 p.m., Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Diane was born April 27, 1961 in Flint, Michigan, to Earlie and Flossie Cheatom-Walton, who preceded her in death.

Diane previously worked as a nurse's assistant at Lost Creek Care center. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, playing cards and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Diane was very instrumental in starting the Matthew 25 Kitchen where she fed many hungry souls; she loved going to church. Diane will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She is survived by her sons, Ira (Nicole) Collier and Derrick Cheatom; daughter-in-law, Pamela Cheatom; former spouse, Perrie Gatson; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn (Kenneth) Hargrave; brother, Robert E. (Helen) Cheatom; sister-in-law, Jackie Cheatom; aunts, Thelma Cheatom and Dorothy Cheatom; special nieces, Sarice Burgess-Richardson and Sheila (Baru) Burgess-Belin; special cousin, Thelma Whitaker; many nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Lula Fields, Donna Glover, Coretta McNabb-Davis, Tammy Brown, Kim Sykes, Shawna Glover and Elder Melissa (Paul) Busick and her caregiver and neighbors, Brenda (Butch) Ingram.

In addition to her parents, Diane is preceded in death by her brother, Alvin Cheatom.

Homegoing Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES – SHAWNEE CHAPEL, with the Rev. Damian Tibbs to officiate the service. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. with the family present from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Matthew 25 Kitchen through the New Life Christian Ministries website.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.