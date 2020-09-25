1/1
Diane Cheatom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Diane "Ann" Cheatom, 59, passed away September 23, 2020, at 12:52 p.m., Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Diane was born April 27, 1961 in Flint, Michigan, to Earlie and Flossie Cheatom-Walton, who preceded her in death.

Diane previously worked as a nurse's assistant at Lost Creek Care center. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, playing cards and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Diane was very instrumental in starting the Matthew 25 Kitchen where she fed many hungry souls; she loved going to church. Diane will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She is survived by her sons, Ira (Nicole) Collier and Derrick Cheatom; daughter-in-law, Pamela Cheatom; former spouse, Perrie Gatson; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn (Kenneth) Hargrave; brother, Robert E. (Helen) Cheatom; sister-in-law, Jackie Cheatom; aunts, Thelma Cheatom and Dorothy Cheatom; special nieces, Sarice Burgess-Richardson and Sheila (Baru) Burgess-Belin; special cousin, Thelma Whitaker; many nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Lula Fields, Donna Glover, Coretta McNabb-Davis, Tammy Brown, Kim Sykes, Shawna Glover and Elder Melissa (Paul) Busick and her caregiver and neighbors, Brenda (Butch) Ingram.

In addition to her parents, Diane is preceded in death by her brother, Alvin Cheatom.

Homegoing Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES – SHAWNEE CHAPEL, with the Rev. Damian Tibbs to officiate the service. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. with the family present from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Matthew 25 Kitchen through the New Life Christian Ministries website.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved