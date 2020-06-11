DELPHOS — Diane S. Deitering, 73, of Delphos passed away 12:23 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Vancrest of Delphos. She was born August 29, 1946 in Lima to the late Louie and Florence (Recker) Brenner. On July 2, 1966 she married Larry A. Deitering, he survives in Delphos.

Diane is also survived by her three sons: Larry (Marla) Deitering of Findlay, Scott (Nicole) Deitering of Ottoville, and Kevin (Jackie) Deitering of Fort Jennings; her grandchildren: Meagan (Brandon) Brewer, Tyler (Lauren) Deitering, Michael Deitering, Andrew, Audra, Austin and Aaron Deitering, and Blake and Graham Gibbs; her sisters: Judy (Tom) Geyer of Dade City, FL, Janet Lehman of Ottawa, Mary (Jim) Freund of Elida, Margie Brenner of Delphos, and LuAnn (Greg) Gasser of Fort Jennings; and her brother: Randy (Lori) Brenner of Delphos.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister: Patricia Louise; a granddaughter: Danika Deitering; and a brother-in-law: Joseph Lehman.

Diane loved to spend time with her many grandchildren. They were the light of her life. She also enjoyed sewing, cheering on the Buckeyes and Reds and watching Nascar.

For many years, Diane worked for the Delphos Herald, she was the owner of the Four Seasons Craft Store in downtown Delphos, and she had also worked for AFLAC and the Union Bank.

Diane loved people. Her life was a living example of pure love, like Corinthians 13:4-7

Love is patient, love is kind. It is not jealous, it is not pompous, it is not inflated, it is not rude, it does not seek its own interests, it is not quick-tempered, it does not brood over injury, it does not rejoice over wrongdoing but rejoices with the truth. It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.

Funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, Delphos with Father Tony Vera officiating. Burial will follow in New Resurrection Cemetery, Delphos. Visitation will be held 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township with a wake service at 8 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to St. John's Catholic School or a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com