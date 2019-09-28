LIMA —Diane (Rumbaugh) Dick, age 74 of Lima, Ohio passed away at 12:54 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic due to multiple health issues.

Diane was born on November 26, 1944, in Lima, Ohio to the late Milo and Helen (Bowsher) Rumbaugh. She was the youngest of three children in the family. She met the love of her life in grade school; Harold Richard Dick and they married on December 29, 1962 and he survives.

Diane had worked many jobs over the healthier part of her life, but the most meaningful was working side by side with her husband and, eventually, her sons for their family business of the Harold R. Dick Racing Stable.

Diane loved singing for Perry United Methodist Church Christmas Cantata and the joy she was able to bring when singing with several members of Perry United Methodist church at many local nursing homes. She also loved getting together with "the girls" from Perry and Shawnee for lunch. Most of all, Diane was the happiest when surrounded by her family.

Diane was loved by all who met her. She had a huge heart, which she "wore on her sleeve", and was always ready to help anyone in need. Her sense of humor, and loving personality will be greatly missed.

Beloved wife of Harold Richard Dick; loving mother of Mike (Stacy) Rumbaugh, Eric (Sandie) Rumbaugh, and Zach (Meghan) Rumbaugh; dearest grandmother of Brock Rumbaugh, Braelyn Rumbaugh, Darby Rumbaugh, Josh (Sherilyn) Rumbaugh, Jeremy Rumbaugh, Coleson Rumbaugh, and Brandt Rumbaugh; dearest great grandmother of Elise Butler; and dear sister of Carol (Patrick) Conner.

Proceeded in death by her eldest sister Serelda Sue Mauk.

Diane did not want a Memorial Service. She loved everyone in her life deeply and knew her friends and family's hearts enough to know they have already paid their respects.

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.