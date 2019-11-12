GROVE CITY, OH. — Diane Elaine (Lones) James, age 74 of Grove City, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Mount Carmel Hospital, Grove City. She was born November 20, 1944, to the late Homer James and Charold (Zinn) Lones. Diane graduated from Wapakoneta High School in 1962. While there she attended the Journalism Workshop at Ohio University and was a proud member of the high school band program. Following high school, she attended the University of Findlay. She began her administrative career at the Allen County Welfare Department in Lima, Ohio. Her career then led her to Columbus, Ohio. She was the Assistant to the Director of The Food Industries Center within the Department of Agriculture at The Ohio State University. After retirement, she volunteered in the S.T.A.R.S Program for South-Western City Schools. There she tutored elementary students in reading and writing. She was an animal lover, especially dogs and an avid puzzler. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother and friend. Diane was preceded in death by her first husband Larry Bowman. Survivors include her husband Stephen W. James; sons Brian (Claire) Bowman; Douglas W. James; sister Donna (Lee) Bryan; several nieces, nephews & cousins and her beloved dog Buddy. Friends and family may visit on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 1-4 PM and Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:00 AM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus St. Grove City, Ohio 43123. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery. The Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com