WAYNESFIELD — Dianna Lynn Boughan, age 72 of Waynesfield, passed at 7:36 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health Care. She was born March 30, 1948 in Lima, to the late Richard 'Dick' and Mabel Hicks Gass.

Dianna never met a stranger, loved to visit and help others. She will be remembered for her big smile, warm heart and her love for life.

Survivors include a daughter - Billie Jo Boughan of Lima; a son - Larry C. (Denise) Miller, Jr. of Wapakoneta; a granddaughter - Amber Lynn Phalen (Richard) Warren; 6 great grandchildren - Miahlynn Sinthalaphone, Aiko Hayes, Gloria Hayes, John Warren, Paul Warren, and Clare Warren; 2 brothers - Rick Gass of Lima; Donnie Gass of Lima; Judy Harris of Lima; and Joan Smith of IN.

She was preceded in death by a great grandchild - Charles Warren; a brother - Mike Gass and 2 former husbands - Larry C. Miller, Sr. and Bucky Boughan.

A celebration of life will be held in March 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in honor of Dianna, to Bayliff & Son Funeral Home to assist with her services.

