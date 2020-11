TUSCOLA, IL — Dianna K. (Riemesch) Eiche, 76, formerly of Lima, died at 7:23 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at her residence in IL.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Sat., Nov. 28, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home in Cridersville.

Visitation: One hour prior to service Saturday at the funeral home