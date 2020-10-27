LIMA — Dianna (Biglow) Kohls, age 76 of Lima, passed away October 19, 2020, at 11:40 a.m. at her residence.

Dianna was born May 15, 1944 in Lima to Robert Kohlhorst, who survives, and Edith (Lentz) Kohlhorst. Edith later married James Burkholder and they are both deceased. On Aug. 8, 1992 Dianna married Walter "Butch" Kohls who preceded her in death on April 3, 2020. She was previously married to Larry Biglow and he survives in Lima.

Survivors include her sons: Greg (Renee) Biglow, Curt (Jenny) Biglow and Paul Biglow; stepchildren: Daniel (Shannon) Kohls, Karla (Lewis) Hammond and Kaylee Kohls; brothers: Darrell (June) Kohlhorst, Doug (Kim) Kohlhorst, Steve Burkholder, Henry (Elaine) Burkholder, Dave (Linda) Burkholder; and sisters, Beth Clay and Deb (Greg) Blakely; grandchildren: Candie, Meagan, Amber, Cody, Drew, Kylie, Sydney (Dylan), Saige and Shelby (Erica); stepgrandchildren: Sarah, Dominique, Logan, Collin, Connor and Meaura; and great-grandchildren: Amelia, Ardriana, Riley and Grayson.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Darwin Kohlhorst, a brother-in-law, John Clay and stepson, Gene Kohls.

She was a 1962 graduate of Elida High School and used to help her mother at the Lima Train Depot when the soldiers would pass through town. She enjoyed going to the VFW, was a big Ohio State fan, had a big heart and would do anything in her power to help anyone. She was a member of the Lima American Legion Post #96 Auxiliary, and was the cook manager at post and retired from that position. She did a lot of catering for the American Legion, Chamber of Commerce, the Mayor, the Governor, Lima Firefighters and Lima Senior Football. She was president of Elida Football Mothers for several years and helped to raise money for the football machine and golf cart. She also worked at the Black Angus in Lima and Kalida, Dick's Steakhouse in Kalida, Thirsty's in Kalida and Beaverdam, Ping Dynasty, Casa Lu Al, and Westgate Lanes.

A Celebration of her Life will begin at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the American Legion Post 96, Lima. Her final resting place will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.

