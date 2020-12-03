1/1
Dianna Layson
1963 - 2020
LIMA — Mrs. Dianna Lee Layson, age 57, passed from this life on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at approximately 3:20 a m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on March 16, 1963 in Lima, Ohio to James Ward and Sandra Collier Taylor. Her father survives in Defiance and her mother survives in Lima.

She was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Lamont Layson on November 13, 2001, he survives in Lima.

Mrs. Layson worked as an Administrator at the Worth Center.

Besides her loving husband Lamont, she leaves to cherish her precious memory a son; Lamonte L. J. Layson of Lima. 3 sisters; Angela Pierson of Lima. Michelle Davis (Anthony) of Las Vegas, NV and Cassondra Carder (Troy) of Columbus Grove, OH. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son; Reginald Pierson and her grandmother; Minnie Smith.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc., with Rev. Austin Lewis, Jr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 12:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the LAYSON Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
