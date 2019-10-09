NEW BREMEN — Dianne Komminsk, of New Bremen, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on October 5, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

Dianne was the daughter of Betty (Greene) Komminsk and Paul Lewis Komminsk, both of who predeceased her. She was a graduate of New Bremen High School and Duke University,

graduating in 1966 with degrees in political science, economics and history.

During her life, Dianne was the owner of Micro Fotofile in New Bremen and also served as a director of American Budget Company from 1989 through 2016. She was president of First National Bank in New Bremen from 1997 to 2000 and served as chairperson of the board of directors from 1997 through 2017.

In addition to her business activities, Dianne was a great lover of art and was a board member of the Dayton Art Institute serving on many committees with that organization.

Dianne was best known for her love of the New Bremen community and the many charitable projects she was a part of. She was a faithful supporter of the New Bremen library, schools, police department and life squad. She was a member of the board of trustees of the New Bremen Foundation for many years and was named chairperson emeritus in 2017.

One of her greatest loves was the creation and building of Komminsk Legacy Park, which she felt was a proud memorial to her family and the love they all had for New Bremen. At the time of her passing she was actively participating in the formation of the Center for Innovative Thinking through the New Bremen Schools.

Dianne was an extraordinary person who will be missed by all who knew her or had contact with her in any way.

Pursuant to her wishes, there will be no public memorial service.

Donations in her memory may be made to the New Bremen Foundation or any charity related to the arts, for that was her true love in life. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, and condolences to the family and friends of Dianne can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.