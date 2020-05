Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Dino Thomas Gerdeman, 59, died May 27, 2020. Private services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Chiles-Laman Funeral Home and will be streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Father David Ross will officiate. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store