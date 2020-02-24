LIMA — Dixie L. Bradley, age 77, was called home to the Lord at 9:45 pm Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Springview Manor Nursing Home.

Dixie was born February 25, 1942 in St. Marys, OH, to Melvin and Sarah (Johnson) Lawrence whom both preceded her in death.

Dixie loved the Lord and was a longtime member of the Full Gospel Temple of Love. She enjoyed playing BINGO with her friends at the Lima Towers, crafts, coloring pictures and working puzzles. Dixie was especially proud of her family.

She is survived by four children, Barbara and Tennessee Gay, Debra and Joe Compton, Naomi Woodworth - Wallen and David Eric and Katrina Furr-Bradley all of Lima; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Rev. Russell and Gladys Lawrence and Rev. Donald Lawrence both of Lima; three sisters, Martha Kleman of Lima, Barbara Ramlow of Elida and Rosetta Johns of Lima.

She is preceded in death by her step-father who raised her and whom she loved dearly, Russell Donnal; first husband, Robert Woodworth; second husband, Charles Bradley; sister, Marie Cramer; sister-in-law, Dorothy Lawrence and three brothers-in-law, Harold Kleman, Hank Ramlow and Jack Johns.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Full Gospel Temple of Love, 713 Edsel Ave., Lima, Ohio 45801. Pastor Russell Lawrence will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 pm Wednesday, February 26, at the Full Gospel Temple of Love and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Full Gospel Temple of Love.

