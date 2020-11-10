Delphos — Dixie L. Shellenbarger, 76, went to be with the Lord, at 5:58 am, on November 9, 2020.

Dixie was born December 7, 1943. On August 7, 1960 she married Robert "Bob" Shellenbarger who survives in Delphos, OH. Dixie was a loving wonderful wife of over sixty years.

She loved traveling, reading the Bible, listening to Elvis, drinking Coke, shopping and spending time with her family.

She always wanted to go to Hawaii, but ended up with a much better trip to Heaven.

Dixie is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" L. Shellenbarger of Delphos, OH, children, Randy (Cheryl) Shellenbarger of Celina, OH, Lisa (Devon First) Staup of Lima, OH, grandchildren, Ty (Tonya) Shellenbarger of Spencerville, OH, Myndi Shellenbarger of Wapakoneta, OH, Jessyca Shellenbarger of Lima, OH, Shyan Shellenbarger of Cridersville, OH, eight great grandchildren, sister, Dianne Morman of Lima, OH, brother-in-law, Dale Shellenbarger of FL, sisters-in-law, Wilma Richardson of FL and Darlene (Ron) Tullis of Lima, OH.

She is preceded in death by her grandsons, Jared and Caleb and great-grandson, Eyden.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00am at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Jim Neighbors and Pastor Gary Hohman to officiate the service.

Burial will be in Hartford Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Our lives were better with her in it and she will be greatly missed.

