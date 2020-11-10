1/1
Dixie L. Shellenbarger
1943 - 2020
Delphos — Dixie L. Shellenbarger, 76, went to be with the Lord, at 5:58 am, on November 9, 2020.

Dixie was born December 7, 1943. On August 7, 1960 she married Robert "Bob" Shellenbarger who survives in Delphos, OH. Dixie was a loving wonderful wife of over sixty years.

She loved traveling, reading the Bible, listening to Elvis, drinking Coke, shopping and spending time with her family.

She always wanted to go to Hawaii, but ended up with a much better trip to Heaven.

Dixie is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" L. Shellenbarger of Delphos, OH, children, Randy (Cheryl) Shellenbarger of Celina, OH, Lisa (Devon First) Staup of Lima, OH, grandchildren, Ty (Tonya) Shellenbarger of Spencerville, OH, Myndi Shellenbarger of Wapakoneta, OH, Jessyca Shellenbarger of Lima, OH, Shyan Shellenbarger of Cridersville, OH, eight great grandchildren, sister, Dianne Morman of Lima, OH, brother-in-law, Dale Shellenbarger of FL, sisters-in-law, Wilma Richardson of FL and Darlene (Ron) Tullis of Lima, OH.

She is preceded in death by her grandsons, Jared and Caleb and great-grandson, Eyden.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00am at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Jim Neighbors and Pastor Gary Hohman to officiate the service.

Burial will be in Hartford Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Our lives were better with her in it and she will be greatly missed.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
NOV
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
NOV
12
Burial
Hartford Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

