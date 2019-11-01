LAFAYETTE — Dixie Lee Thompson, age 78, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 7:10 AM at Vancrest of Ada.

She was born on June 18, 1941 in Lima, Ohio to the late Lester E. and Betty (Plummer) Mumaw. On April 8, 1962 Dixie married David E. Thompson and he survives in LaFayette.

Dixie was a homemaker and faithful supportive Pastor's wife. She retired in 1999 where she worked as a supervisor for Marimor Industries of Lima. Dixie was a member of the County Line Church of the Brethren, Harrod, where she sang at many church and funeral services. She was a 1959 graduate of Lima Senior High School.

Also surviving is a son, Dan (Sue) Thompson of Alger; three daughters: Denise Luginbuhl of Bluffton, Deb (Dave) Pritchett of LaFayette and Dawn (Philip) Beaverson of Fishers, IN; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Don Luginbuhl; a brother, Lester Mumaw; and an infant sister, Karen Mumaw.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at County Line Church of the Brethren, 4227 North Hardin Road, Harrod, Ohio with Pastor Terry Porter and Pastor Chris Ewing officiating. Burial will be in LaFayette Cemetery, LaFayette.

Friends may call from 2:00 to 7:00 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at County Line Church of the Brethren, 4227 North Hardin Road, Harrod, Ohio and one hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the County Line Church of the Brethren, 4227 North Hardin Road, Harrod, Ohio 45850 and/or Bridge Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840 and/or Vancrest of Ada, 600 West North Avenue, Ada, Ohio 45810.

Condolences may be expressed at hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada