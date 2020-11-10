1/1
Dollie Mae Taylor
1922 - 2020
TWINSBURG — Dollie Mae Taylor, (Houston), age 98, peacefully left this life on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 6:29 p.m. in Twinsburg, Ohio. She lived a life full of energy — a big personality in a small package. Dollie was committed throughout her life to serving her community through Second Baptist Church (Lima), the Lima Head Start program, and the Democratic Minority Caucus.

Mometa — as she was known by her family was born August 25, 1922 in Yankton, South Dakota to George and Isabella (Birch) Houston, who both preceded her in death. Dollie's two brothers – Fred, Henry and her six sisters – Georgia, Anna, Alberta, Dorothy, Allena, Tammer; her husband, Raymond; her daughter, Joan Hannah; and her great-granddaughter, Mariah Hudnall, also preceded her in death.

Dollie leaves her three granddaughters, Melody Huntley of Twinsburg, OH, who was also her primary caregiver; Denise Clark (Larry) of Toledo, OH, and Paula Chevannes (Robert) of Coral Springs, FL., along with ten great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Private Interment for family only at Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, a friend or to take a moment to just stop and breathe and reflect on the joy of living, breathing and existing.

In remembrance of Dollie, donations can be made to the Bradfield Center (Lima).

To offer condolences, please visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
