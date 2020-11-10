TWINSBURG — Dollie Mae Taylor, (Houston), age 98, peacefully left this life on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 6:29 p.m. in Twinsburg, Ohio. She lived a life full of energy — a big personality in a small package. Dollie was committed throughout her life to serving her community through Second Baptist Church (Lima), the Lima Head Start program, and the Democratic Minority Caucus.

Mometa — as she was known by her family was born August 25, 1922 in Yankton, South Dakota to George and Isabella (Birch) Houston, who both preceded her in death. Dollie's two brothers – Fred, Henry and her six sisters – Georgia, Anna, Alberta, Dorothy, Allena, Tammer; her husband, Raymond; her daughter, Joan Hannah; and her great-granddaughter, Mariah Hudnall, also preceded her in death.

Dollie leaves her three granddaughters, Melody Huntley of Twinsburg, OH, who was also her primary caregiver; Denise Clark (Larry) of Toledo, OH, and Paula Chevannes (Robert) of Coral Springs, FL., along with ten great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Private Interment for family only at Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, a friend or to take a moment to just stop and breathe and reflect on the joy of living, breathing and existing.

In remembrance of Dollie, donations can be made to the Bradfield Center (Lima).

