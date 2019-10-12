LIMA — Dolores Ainsworth, age 90 of Lima, passed at 5:26 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born May 3, 1929 in Wayne, Michigan. The daughter of the late Cass J. and Zenobia M. Oleszkiewicz Staworzynski, Sr.

She retired from the United Telephone Company. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, crocheting, cross stitching, and loved desserts.

Surviving are 2 daughters - Evalyn M. (Joe) Shaffner of Lima; Deborah E. (Vernon) Leffler of Cardington, OH; 2 sons - Cass Charles (Steve Lewis) Whitaker of Melbourne, FL; Matthew Ward (Paul Gonzales) Whitaker of Findlay; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son - Lowell Deane Whitaker; 2 brothers - Arthur M. Stanford and Cass J. Stanford.

A private celebration of life and remembrance will be held.

Memorial contributions may be given to the West Ohio Food Bank or St. Rita's Hospice.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.