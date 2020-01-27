COLUMBUS GROVE — Dolores "Dolly" M. Blankemeyer, 87 of Columbus Grove died at 10:05 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at The Meadows of Kalida.

She was born February 1, 1932 in Ottoville to the late Leonard and Verena (Brinkman) Martin. On January 12, 1954, she married Daniel E. Blankemeyer who died December 19, 2012.

Survivors include 5 children, Don (Ruth) Blankemeyer of Ottawa, John (Anna Mae) Blankemeyer of Ottawa, Dave (Julie Schriner) Blankemeyer of Columbus Grove, Joan (Dale) Bockrath of Glandorf, and Jerry Blankemeyer of Columbus Grove; 19 grandchildren, Karla, Neal, Cole, Eli, Laura, Andrew, Alex, Sara, Corey, Alicia, Kyle, Nicole, Tyler, Ryan, Eric, Andrea, Ethan, Emily, and Meghan; 32 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, James (Carolyn) Blankemeyer of Knoxville, TN; and 3 sisters-in-law, Kathy Blankemeyer of Perrysburg, Judy Blankemeyer of Columbus Grove, and Judy Blankemeyer of Kalida.

She was preceded in death by a grandchild, Jacob Blankemeyer; a daughter-in-law, Karen Blankemeyer; 4 sisters, Lenore (Don) Schroeder, Ethel (William) Hoffman, Mildred (Tom) Stechschulte, and Jean (John) Brookman; a brother, Donald Martin; a sister-in-law, Patricia (James) Donaldson; and 4 brothers-in-law, Norman, William (Juanita), Joseph, and Robert Blankemeyer.

Dolly was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Columbus Grove and it's Altar Rosary Society.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Columbus Grove with Fr. David Ritchie officiating. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Columbus Grove where a Rosary Service will be held at 1:45 p.m. Burial will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or Smile Train.

