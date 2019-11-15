KALIDA — Dolores C. Bockrath, 94, of Kalida died 12:48 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born April 25, 1925 in Putnam County to the late John and Frances (Schroeder) Ellerbrock. On October 27, 1948 she married Leonard Bockrath, who preceded her in death on January 21, 1992.

Dolores is survived by 5 children: Richard (Judy) Bockrath, Dennis (Carol) Bockrath, Steve Bockrath and Janice (Dale) Schroeder, all of Kalida and Marge (Ken) Sager of Glandorf; 16 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; a brother: Harold (Doris) Ellerbrock of Ottawa; a sister: Rita Jane (Norbert) Bockrath of Glandorf; 3 sisters-in-law: Imogene Ellerbrock of Ottawa, Theresa Ellerbrock of Leipsic and Pauline Bockrath of Kalida.

She is preceded in death by 4 brothers: James, Robert, Andrew and Karl Ellerbrock and 3 sisters: Alberta Ruhe, Betty Smith and Margaret Kerner.

Dolores was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida and a member of its Altar Rosary Society. She founded the parish Prayer Line and taught 4th grade religion for 19 years. She cooked for weddings and other events for 19 years. She was well known for her homemade BBQ sauce.

The funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township where a Rosary Altar service will be held at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.