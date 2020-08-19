LIMA — Dolores S. Hardin, 92, passed away peacefully on August 15th, 2020, with family by her side. She was born on September 8th, 1927 to James Gaffney and Bridget Rushe Gaffney (both dec'd) in Cincinnati. She had 2 brothers (dec'd) and 2 sisters (dec'd). She was also predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Russel. She was the proud mother of 6 daughters, Mary ( Dennis) Polter of Marion, Maureen (Jack) of Shelby, Sheila, (dec'd), Maggie (dec'd), Bridget (dec'd) and Nora of Troy, Ohio. 3 sons, Russ of Lima, Joseph (Stephanie) of Thornville, Oh.and Baby Michael (dec'd). Loving grandmother to 20, and sweetest great-grandmother to 30.

She was an Irish Lass and a virtuous, strong woman. She dedicated her life generously to God and family, and created everlasting memories to be cherished forever.

Dolores graduated from St. Gerard H.S.and belonged to St. Rose Parish. She had previously belonged to St. John Parish for 36 years, where she was very active as a lay person.

The family would like to express their gratitude to St. Rita Hospice and Lima Convalescent Home for their loving care of her.

Mass of Christan Burial will be on Friday, August 21 at 11:00. Visitation 1 hr. prior. Burial Gethsemani Cemetary. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Rita Hospice. Masks are required. Virtual live stream: stroselimaohio.org