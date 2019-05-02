DELPHOS — Dolores "Dolly" M. Hemker, 88, of Delphos, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

She was born January 21, 1931, in Ottoville to Frank and Catherine (Bensman) Hohlbein. She was united in marriage to Carl A Hemker; he preceded her in death on July 20, 2004.

She is survived by three sons, David Hemker, Randall (Jane) Hemker both of Delphos, and Roland (Michele) Hemker of Oakwood; four daughters, Diane (Michael) Bendele of Delphos, Susan (Michael) Scheckelhoff of Indiana, Donna (Gary) Maas, and Barbara (Charles) Klausing both of Delphos; two sisters, Mary Lou Gerdeman of Delphos, and Valita Lammers of Kalida; three brothers, Dick Hohlbein of Lima, Don (Janice) Hohlbein, and Jerry (Angie) Hohlbein both of Ottoville; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Meyer and Rita Mae Pohlman; and a brother, Robert Hohlbein.

She was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, was a homemaker and worked at Vancrest Healthcare Center in Delphos and Roselawn Nursing Home in Spencerville for 10 years. In her earlier years she worked for Murphy's Five and Dime and the Cigar Factory. She was a member of The Right to Life Society and a long time volunteer for the Delphos Canal Commission, where she had received the Angel Award. She was an avid fan of Elvis Presley and his music. Dolores truly loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. A parish wake will be held at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Parish Foundation.

