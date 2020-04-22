SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — Dolores Jean Nutter died in Hospice on April 16, 2020. She was 80 years old. Dolores was born on April 4, 1940 in Lima Ohio to her parents, Charles and Ruth McDermott. She graduated from the Ohio Northern University / Lima Memorial Hospital with a degree in Nursing in 1962; licensed to work anywhere in the United States. She married Pete Nutter in 1962. After retiring from the medical profession, she and her husband Pete moved to El Paso Texas, Hendersonville Tennessee, San Juan Puerto Rico and Cranberry Township Pennsylvania where Pete worked as an engineer for Eaton/Westinghouse corporation. They retired and relocated to Summerfield Florida in 2002.

While retired in Florida, Dolores and Pete enjoyed traveling throughout the world. She was active in the community club house and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Dolores is survived by her husband Donald (Pete) Nutter: daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Bill Reams of Dacula GA; son, Darren Nutter of Hendersonville TN, and her 3 grandchildren; Julia Reams, Bruce Reams, and Abbey Nutter. She was preceded in death by her sister Sheila.

Mrs. Nutter requested no formal ceremony. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Donations in her memory to your local hospice organization would be greatly appreciated.