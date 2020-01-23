DELPHOS Dolores "Dolly" Pohlman, 91, of Delphos, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Vancrest Healthcare Center of Delphos.

She was born October 4, 1928, in Landeck to Clarence and Esther (Kill) Etzkorn; they both preceded her in death.

She was united in marriage to Harold J. "Fuzz" Pohlman on May 28, 1949; he preceded her in death on May 21, 2013.

She is survived by three sons, Denny (Vickie) Pohlman of Delphos, Kevin (Annette) Pohlman of Rochester, Mi, and Glenn (Debi) Pohlman of Delphos; four daughters, Connie (Ken) Burgei of Troy, OH, Beverly (Dewey) Fuerst of Van Wert, Linda (Art) Klausing of Delphos, and Ann (Tony) Wrasman of Delphos; a brother, Bob (Janice) Etzkorn of Delphos; a sister, Angela Rose Vulgamott of Delphos; eighteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, LaDonna Peterson of Lima.

She was preceded in death by three sons, Daniel, Donald, and Harold Pohlman; two grandchildren, Amber and Adam Wrasman; and an infant brother.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and a 1946 graduate of Delphos St. John's High School. She was a homemaker and a farmer's wife, and made many friends selling eggs to the local community. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, and traveling, but she especially loved spending time with her family and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Father Dennis Walsh will officiate. Friends may call on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, where there will be a parish wake at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church or St. John's Catholic School.

