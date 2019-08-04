KALIDA — Dolores A. Wehri, 83, of Kalida went to heaven at 1:01 a.m. on the anniversary of her wedding on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at The Meadows of Delphos. She was born February 17, 1936, in Glandorf to the late Raymond and Emma (Korte) Schimmoeller. On August 4, 1956, she married Cletus Wehri. He died October 14, 2009.

Survivors include two daughters: Debora (Chuck) Burgei of Ottoville and Donna (Ted) Schnipke of Cloverdale; a son-in-law, Tom (Doris) Warnimont of Miller City; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and four on the way; a sister, Loreen Kaufman of Montpelier; a brother, Kenny Schimmoeller of Lima; and a sister-in-law, Joanie Schimmoeller of Kalida.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Becky Warnimont; two brothers: Bob Schimmoeller and Jim (Mary Ann) Schimmoeller; and a brother-in-law, Alvin Kaufman.

Dolores retired from Kalida Local Schools as secretary after 28 years. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida and its Rosary Altar Society. Dolores volunteered at The Meadows of Kalida. She enjoyed making rosaries, quilting and painting liturgical statues. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

A funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Twp. (on the corner of St Rts 224 & 634) where a rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be given to the .

