LIMA — Dolores L. Whitacre, 85, of Lima, passed away at 3:05 AM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at The Springs of Lima.

She was born January 28, 1934, in Lima to Robert and Leona (Schneider) Keiffer, who preceded her in death. On July 24, 1954 she married Robert Whitacre who survives in Lima.

Dolores worked at the Lima Central Catholic cafeteria for 23 years. She was an avid L.C.C. Basketball and Football fan and enjoyed reading. She was a 1952 graduate of St. John's Catholic High School.

She is survived by her husband, Robert H. Whitacre of Lima; her sons David T. (Janie Garcia) Whitacre of Texas, Daniel L. (Deb Inman) Whitacre of Lima and John P. Whitacre of Lima; her daughters Constance M. (Donald) Shutt of Lima, Kathleen A. (Nicholas) Krites of Lima and Patricia J. Whaley; her brother Tom K. (Nancy) Keiffer of Lima; her sisters Ruth M. LeBlanc of Elida, Jeanette Robinson of Virginia, Marilyn S. (Joe) Vinoski of Virginia and Roberta (Ronald) Langmeyer of Westminster; brothers-in-law John Ervin of Lima and Logan Nolan of Lima; her sisters-in-law Rachel Keiffer of Westminster and Helen A. Miller of Lima; her grandchildren Nicole Grothouse, Robert (Shannon) Whitacre, Steve Shutt, Sara Shutt, Brandon Krites, Chelsea Simmons, D.J. (Ashley) Whitacre, Jordyn Whaley, Aleah Whaley, Hailey Whitacre and McKenzie Whitacre; numerous great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her sons Robert K. Whitacre and Michael J. Whitacre; her son-in-law Barry Whaley; her brothers Ronald G., Paul and Robert J. Keiffer; her sisters, Mildred A. Nolan, Carol Ervin and H. Joan McCrea; her brothers-in-law Joe LeBlanc, Dana Robinson, Ray Cooper, Dick Miller, Niles Custer and Donald Whitacre; her sisters-in-law Marguerite Cooper and June Custer .

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, May 20, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 8:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, with Father Mike Sergi officiating.

Interment will be in Gethsemani Cemetery immediately following the Mass.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.